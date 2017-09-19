(Photo: MDEA)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Four Mainers and a Massachusetts resident have been charged with trafficking drugs after two recent busts by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA).

A substantial amount of drugs and several firearms were seized during the arrests, Maine's Public Safety spokesperson said.

Following a non-fatal overdose Sunday, agents from the MDEA's Midcoast Task Force on Monday afternoon conducted surveillance of Devyn Pushard as he, Molena Ward and Kimberly Lermond traveled from Bath to the Biddeford Walmart parking lot.

The MDEA's York District Task Force team later joined, and surveillance continued until Glenn Hagan arrived, delivering 42 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl to the three, officials said. All four were taken into custody without incident.

Pushard, 21, of Bath, and Hagan, 25, of Biddeford, were arrested and taken to York County Jail. Ward, 19, of Bath, and Lermond, 34, of Brunswick, were summonsed to court and released at the scene.

Officials said a subsequent search of Hagan's Biddeford apartment resulted in agents' seizure of about 140 grams of cocaine, 180 grams of heroin/fentanyl, nine firearms and more than $4,800 in suspected drug proceeds.

Investigators then targeted the suspected drug supplier. Using an undercover agent from the MDEA's Cumberland District Task Force, they arranged for 20-year-old Ales Mena of Lawrence, Massachusetts, to meet them at The Maine Mall in South Portland.

Mena was arrested as he attempted to provide 50 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl to the agent, officials said. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail where bail was set at $25,000 cash.

All five suspects were officially charged with Class B unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs.

