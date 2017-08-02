MDEA agents bust Del. man, seize $25,000 in heroin, other drugs

(Photo: Dept. of Public Safety)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State drug agents on Tuesday seized $25,000 in drugs and arrested a man from Delaware after a month-long investigation into trafficking in the Bath-Brunswick area.

Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Rivers of Bear, Delaware, was on his way to deliver heroin and crack cocaine somewhere in Bath when agents and police stopped him, state Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said. He was arrested without incident.

Rivers was charged him with Class A aggravated trafficking schedule drugs — raised in severity due to a prior conviction for heroin possession in Maryland, for which he was on probation.

In a search of a River's hotel room in Brunswick, agents and police seized 772 doses of heroin, 63 doses of crack cocaine, 476 Xanax pills and $10,500 of suspected drug proceeds.

Rivers was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash.

