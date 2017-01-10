Mayor recaps state of the city address

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Snowmobiler falls through ice and dies
-
Maine jewelry is headed to Golden Globes 'swag bags'
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Freeport 295 crash
-
DOT says driver in Wells crash had serious safety violations
-
Overdose: one family's story
-
CINDY & LEE
-
"Gardening With Chickens" - Lisa Steele
-
Fetch me a home 1/8/2017
-
Police search for Naples bank robber
More Stories
-
Eagle nest on First Coast boasts online live-cam followingJan 10, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
Todd Gutner Blog - Thaw on the WayJan 10, 2017, 7:35 a.m.
-
Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general,…Jan 10, 2017, 6:50 a.m.