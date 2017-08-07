Massachusetts man wanted for attempted double murder, still at large

John C. Ferreira police say should be considered armed and dangerous and could be traveling with a Rottweiler.

MELROSE, Mass. (NECN) — Police in Melrose, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who is suspected of attempting to murder two women during a home invasion on Friday night.

Melrose resident John C. Ferreira, 54, is wanted for assault with intent to murder in the wake of the attack on Vinton Street. The victims are his mother and sister.

John C. Ferreira police say should be considered armed and dangerous and could be traveling with a Rottweiler.

In a press conference on Saturday evening, Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said the suspect used a hammer or mallet in the attacks and that he was apparently in the house, waiting, when the women came home.

He allegedly tied one of the women to a chair with wire ties and duct tape and injured her face badly. Both of them had marks on their arms and legs.

One of the women apparently escaped from the home and flagged down police while walking along the road. Police had been called when a neighbor spotted the woman outside, bleeding, but did not initially know about the second victim.

Both women were transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While the exact motive of the attack is unclear, Lyle commented that no valuables were taken from the home besides the car, a credit card, and a cell phone. Ferreira also allegedly took a rottweiler with him from the house.



Ferreira is a white man with a light complexion. He is 5'7" and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a graying mustache and partially shaved brown hair, according to police.

A neighbor of the women, Tanya Clancy, was surprised Ferreira was suspected to have committed the assaults. "He was pretty quiet - everytime I seen him, he was a quiet guy. 'Hi' ... that's about it," she said.

The suspect is alleged to be driving one of the victim's cars - a red Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts license plate 546XL1. He may have the dog with him.



Ferreira should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.

Any information about Ferreira's location should be relayed to the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212 or by calling 911.

"Mr. Ferreira, the best thing you can do is turn yourself in. We'll get you," said Lyle.



© 2017 WCSH-TV