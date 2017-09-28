Mason tweets his intention to run for governor

Maine Senate Republican Leader Garrett Mason represents District 22 which includes Litchfield, Wayne, Durham, Greene, Leeds, Lisbon, Sabattus, Turner and Wales

LISBON FALLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Unlike past candidates who tossed their hat into the ring, Garrett Mason expressed his desire to be governor by tossing off a tweet.

The graphic he shared on Twitter Thursday morning simply said, "I'm announcing my candidacy for Governor in order to put Maine first."

As a 7th generation Mainer, I'm proud to call this state home and announce my candidacy for Governor of Maine. It's time to put Maine First. pic.twitter.com/tYvuu2CwXw — Garrett Mason (@garrettmason) September 28, 2017

Mason also scheduled a public announcement about his candidacy for later in the afternoon in Lewiston.

Mason is the Republican Leader in the Maine State Senate. He represents District 22 which includes Durham, Greene, Leeds, Lisbon, Litchfield, Sabattus, Turner, Wales and Wayne.

His biography on the Legislature's website lists public relations and realty among his professional experience. He still lives in Lisbon Falls where he grew up.

Mason had initially planned to enter the gubernatorial race three weeks earlier. But when his mother, State Rep. Gina Mason, died on the eve of his announcement, he put his political plans on hold to be with his family.

Mason joins a field of Republican candidates for governor that includes former state Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Mayhew and the Republican Leader of the Maine House of Representatives, Ken Fredette. U.S. Senator Susan Collins said she would make a decision soon about possibly running for governor.

