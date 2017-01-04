Martin's Point Health Care opens Scarborough office on site of destructive fire

Martin's Point opens new health care office (Photo: WCSH)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Martin's Point Health Care opened a new facility for viewing on Wednesday in Scarborough on the site of a destructive fire in 2014.

The new building on Route 1 will replace the office's South Portland location, which will close January 5th.

It adds about 5,000 square feet of work space for the company's growing patient population.

Martin's Point also partnered with the town of Scarborough to feature a community room for regular classes and activities to benefit seniors.

The previous building in this location, the Scarborough Commons, was destroyed by a fire about two years ago. Martin's Point's chief medical officer describes this building as "risen from the ashes."

"We think it's going to provide an experience that our previous space could not provide," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jonathan Harvey, when talking about what makes the new office a welcoming environment. "The open space, the sun that pours through the windows. The collaborative space for our staff where the care is focused around the patient."

The Martin's Point Scarborough location will officially open to patients on Monday, January 9th.

