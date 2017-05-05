Marijuana shops and social clubs remain banned in Westbrook

Westbrook City Hall sign (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- City councilors voted unanimously Friday morning to extend Westbrook's pot moratorium for another 180 days.

Councilors said the original moratorium was set to expire Sunday. They have done their research and watched state activity but don't feel comfortable lifting ban yet. They stated another 6 months will give them more time to straighten things out and see the pending state activity.

"People get frustrated because sometimes government isn't as quick to act from one state to another" John Ohara said. "Like I said we want to get it right and we really don't want to have to come back and its really a timing and a placement in the long run". Ohara is the Westbrook City Council Vice President.

The moratorium bans the creation of marijuana based shops and social clubs in the city. This gives councilors more time to work on zone development as well as other concerns.

