Manslaughter Charges for Fatal Accident in Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) A Maine man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence involving death and aggravated assault. 21 year old Tyler Goucher of Wayne was taken into custody yesterday. The charges came after a lengthy investigation following a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on the North Road in Mt. Vernon on May 12th, Where 19 year old Ethan Russell of Wayne, died as a result of the crash. Also, severely injured in the crash was 21 year old Richard Hall of Mt. Vernon as well as Goucher himself. Bail for Goucher was set at $5,000.00 cash, which was posted and he was released with conditions including no use of alcoholic beverages or operating any motor vehicle at any time.





