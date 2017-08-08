Talicia Martins was arrested in Camden for allegedly robbing three businesses. (Right) Martins poses at the New York City Ballet's spring gala in 2012. (Getty Images/Photo by Charles Eshelman)

CAMDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Camden police have arrested a Manhattan socialite for a string of allegedly stealing from three Camden businesses.

Police say 21-year-old Talicia Martins along with 20-year-old Jacob Flanagan, also from Manhattan, broke into three different stores, stealing more than $1,000 cash on Sunday night, July 30 into Monday morning.

Left Talicia Martins, right Jacob Flagan.

Police say the pair broke into The Smoothie Shack on Elm Street, Francine Bistro on Chestnut Street and Camden Cone on Bay View Street by breaking windows and breaking doors.

Martins is no stranger to the spotlight.

She is the socialite daughter of a prominent New York City couple; her mother, Darci Kistler, is former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet and her father, Peter Martins, is a famous Danish choreographer and current chief of the Metropolitan Ballet Company.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: (L-R) Peter Martins, Talicia Martins and Darci Kistler attend NEW YORK CITY BALLET Spring Gala 2010 Arrivals at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2010 in New York. (Photo by WILL RAGOZZINO/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick McMullan, Patrick McMullan)

Martins has written articles for Teen Vogue and was arrested for possession of cocaine and heroin in June at her parents' West End Avenue apartment building, according to the New York Post.

Police say Martins is charged with one count of burglary and felony theft, while Flanagan is charged with three counts of both burglary and felony theft.

Camden Police released footage of what appears to be Martins and Flanagan on the night of July 30.

Martins was released on $1,500 cash bail while Flanagan remained in the Knox County Jail in Rockland in lieu of $1,500 cash bail as of Friday, August 4.

The pair were arrested after video surveillance of them was released by police.





