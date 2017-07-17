Jeremy Collier (Photo: Courtesy Bath Police Department)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Police say a 39-year-old man from Bath was arrested for masturbating and exposing himself to two teenage girls over the weekend.

The two girls, ages 13 and 14-years-old, were walking on a path near the Patten Free Library around 4:30 p.m. on July 15. From there, they saw Jeremy Collier masturbating alone in his car.

The girls immediately told a parent what they saw who then contacted police.

“The girls did exactly what they were supposed to do in this case. All involved did a great job in this case,” said Lieutenant Savary.

When police arrived, they saw Collier masturbating in his car and arrested him at the scene.

Collier was brought back to the Bath Police Department and was booked for Crime of Indecent Conduct. Collier was released on bail with a condition to not have any contact with children under 16-years-old.

Collier has a long criminal past including Visual Sexual Aggression against a Child in 2001 and four convictions of Indecent Conduct between 1998 and 2016.

