Man who robbed, beat clerk at The Vault to be sentenced

Arthur Bush is accused of assaulting a female store clerk during a robbery attempt at the Vault liquor store in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The man who confessed to police that he robbed and beat a store clerk at a wine store in Lewiston will be sentenced Monday afternoon in Lewiston District Court. He'll face the judge in a court room just across the street from where the assault happened.

Arthur Bush faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for a robbery charge, and up to 10 years for an aggravated assault charge.

In July of 2016, bush robbed The Vault wine and beer shop on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. During the robbery, Bush repeatedly struck the counter clerk over the head with an unopened wine bottle.

When he later turned himself in, Bush told police that he owed money to a drug dealer. After he assaulted the clerk, Bush tried and failed to open the cash register. Instead he made off with four dollars from the victim's wallet.

In addition to jail time, the prosecution is also demanding bush pay thousands of dollars to the victim to cover her medical bills and time spent out of work. Bush is scheduled to be sentenced at 3pm Monday.

