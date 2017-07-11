Man who killed nuns in Waterville in 1996 dies

Mark Bechard walks into Kennebec County Superior Court in Augusta in this 2006 photo. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan/IKennebec Journal (Photo: Joe Phelan Kennebec Journal)

Mark B. Bechard, who stabbed, beat and stomped four nuns in a Waterville chapel in 1996, killing two of them and injuring two others while in the throes of severe mental illness, has died.

Bechard, 58, died at 11 a.m. Sunday at Hawthorne House in Freeport, according to a letter from the state Department of Health & Human Services.

