Man walking on Route 15 in Cornith is hit and killed

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 11:35 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

CORINTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian Friday night. 

Police say a pickup truck hit 37-year-old Brandon Henderson while he was walking south on Route 15. Henderson was killed instantly. 

Police say the driver of the truck who hit Henderson on Oct. 13 around 7:00 p.m. is cooperating with police. 

Reconstruction and Forensic Mapping is being conducted by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. 

No other information has been released yet. 
 

