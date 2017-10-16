Man walking on Route 15 in Cornith is hit and killed

CORINTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian Friday night.

Police say a pickup truck hit 37-year-old Brandon Henderson while he was walking south on Route 15. Henderson was killed instantly.

Police say the driver of the truck who hit Henderson on Oct. 13 around 7:00 p.m. is cooperating with police.

Reconstruction and Forensic Mapping is being conducted by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been released yet.



