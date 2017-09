Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A gunshot to the neck left a man injured but alive in Biddeford.

Police initially described the victim only as a man in his mid-20s. He was sent to the hospital after being shot at a 7-11 convenience store on Alfred Street around 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police said witnesses gave them several leads as they work to find the shooter.

