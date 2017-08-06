Man suffering from life threatening injuries after being shot in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One man was transported to Maine Medical Center with life threatening injuries after being shot.

Buxton Police responded to Old Orchard Road around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday morning after they received a complaint of shots being fired.

One man is being treated for life threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

One person is being questioned by Buxton Police and Maine State Police for the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Buxton Police are still on scene at this time on Old Orchard Road.

