Man sues Saco supermarket where his wife was killed by a stranger

Wendy Boudreau

SACO, Maine (AP) - A Maine man whose wife was slain inside of a supermarket two years ago has sued the chain, saying it failed to protect her.

Saco resident Jeffrey Boudreau filed the federal lawsuit as a representative of 59-year-old Wendy Boudreau. The Portland Press Herald reports she was killed in 2015 in a Shaw's supermarket by Connor MacAlister.

MacAlister pleaded guilty in November 2015 against the advice of his attorney and was sentenced to life in prison. He requested a life sentence during sentencing and apologized to the Boudreau family.

Boudreau's lawsuit says MacAlister had frequented the Saco store, and employees should have recognized him as a potential threat to shoppers. The grocery chain denies the allegations.

Both parties have requested a jury trial. Jeffrey Boudreau is seeking unspecified compensatory damages.

