Man struck by vehicle, killed along Turnpike in Westbrook

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 3:22 PM. EST January 20, 2017

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man was struck and killed Friday afternoon along the Maine Turnpike.

The crash happened in the northbound lane near exit 48 in Westbrook.

According to state Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland, the man was outside of a car, but it's still not clear whether he had exited a car or was walking along the highway.

Traffic was delayed in the area for some time.

More information is expected later this afternoon.

