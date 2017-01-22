Man stabs Preble Street Resource Center employee in face with fork, police say

Preble Street (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is accused aggravated assault after attacking an employee at the Preble Street Resource Center, police say.

Police say on Sunday morning, a man stabbed the employee in the face with a fork, then punched him. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim was treated and released at Maine Medical Center.

The attacker has been identified as Justin Hill, according to police. He is a transient and in custody.

