Man stabs Preble Street Resource Center employee in face with fork, police say

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is accused aggravated assault after attacking an employee at the Preble Street Resource Center, police say.
Police say on Sunday morning, a man stabbed the employee in the face with a fork, then punched him. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The victim was treated and released at Maine Medical Center.
The attacker has been identified as Justin Hill, according to police. He is a transient and in custody.
