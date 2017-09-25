Man stabbed in Old Orchard Beach

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man was stabbed in the leg area late Sunday night in Old Orchard Beach, according to local police.

Old Orchard Beach Police Capt. David Hemingway said the 22-year-old, a resident of OOB, was taken to Maine Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police were told the stabbing happened near the intersection of Washington and Evergreen avenues.

As of Monday afternoon, police said the relationship between the involved parties was not yet known. Authorities are withholding the identity of those involved due to an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call 207-934-4911.

