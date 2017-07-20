Man speeding on stolen motorcycle gets away by lying about needing help

Ctsy Maine State Police

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Maine State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a reckless motorcyclist who got away from police.

Police tried to stop a black Kawaski Ninja 600 motorcycle on Center street in Waterville on Saturday, July 16, for speeding.

Police say the motorcyclist was driving 80 to 90 mph. The man driving the motorcycle went the wrong way on Center street, which is a one-way road, as he tried to get away from police. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, ended up crashing on North street.

Police says the driver told him that his hip was broken and he needed help. When the officer went to his cruiser to call for help, the man ran away toward Gilman street.

Police dogs were called to help try and find the man but police believed he was picked up near West street. When State Police were called to the scene they realized the motorcycle had been stolen from Conneticut.

Police say they are looking for a black man with short hair who is around 5’ 10”, 150 lbs. Police say the man was wearing tan cargo shorts and a white tee shirt and had large abrasions on his right arm and right leg.

If you have any information about this man you are asked to call Maine State Police at 1-800-452-4664 or 207-624-7076.

Police say they received several complaints about this motorcyclist leading up to this incident.

cyc

© 2017 WCSH-TV