Man sleeping under tractor trailer in Lewistion is run over

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a man who was sleeping underneath a tractor-trailer was run over by the truck in Maine.

Police say that 42-year-old Christopher Powell was sleeping under the parked trailer late Wednesday in Lewiston when he was run over. Police say the driver stopped the truck when he heard screams.

Powell was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Police believe Powell, who is from Arizona, may be homeless.

Authorities say the driver will not be charged.

