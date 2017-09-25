Man shot in abdomen in Lewiston, police investigate

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police said the man who was shot is expected to survive. The wounded man went to Central Maine Medical Center.

St. Pierre said the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. Monday on Holland Street.

St. Pierre said police do not believe it was a random act.

Only one person was hurt. State Police have joined the Lewiston police in investigating the shooting and trying to find the shooter(s).

