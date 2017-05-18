Man shot behind Killeen 7-Eleven was a veteran

The victim shot dead behind a Killeen 7-Eleven convenience store last week was a veteran, according to a service verification document obtained by Channel Six.

An Army official at Fort Knox confirmed the 29-year-old victim Travis James Granger, of Killeen, served in the military from August 2006 until June 2016. Between October 2012 and his departure from the Army, he was stationed at Fort Hood, the document showed.

Last week, Killeen Police found and arrested Keith Louis Marinnie, also of Killeen, in connection with Granger's death. Marinnie has since been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail on one million dollars bond.

The case is under investigation.

Keith Louis Marinnie:

© 2017 KCEN-TV