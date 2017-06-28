Man shoots, kills dog attacking his pup at rest stop in NH

Close Up of a Bullet Coming Out of a Gun (Photo: Cocoon, (c) Cocoon)

HOOKSETT, NH (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating a man who shot and killed a dog at a rest area off of interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

NH State Police say a large dog jumped out of an open window of a parked car and attacked a smaller dog that was walking with its owner.

It happened in the parking lot near the NH General Store Wednesday, June 28 around 1:00 p.m.

Police say the owner of the smaller dog fired a single shot at close range after he tried to free his dog from the jaws of the larger canine.

Police say the little dog was injured from the attack but the injuries are not life threatening. The small dog was take to a Concord area veterinarian for treatment.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who might have seen the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Mark Barrett at 603-271-3636.

© 2017 WCSH-TV