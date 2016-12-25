Man sets fire to home, stabs himself in Fairfield

One man dead in Fairfield domestic incident on Christmas Eve.

FAIRFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A man is dead after he set fire to the home of his estranged wife and then stabbed himself in Fairfield, according to officials.

Police responded to the home at 323 Norridgewock Road to find that 63-year-old Terry Whitney had used a propane torch to set fire to the home and two vehicles, all while 65-year-old Diane Whitney was still inside.

Terry Whitney ran to the side of the home when officers arrived on scene, according to Fairfield Police Captain Paul St. Amand.

That is when the responding officers tased Whitney, but St. Amand said the taser was not successful.

Whitney then reportedly pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed himself in front of the officers.

Several fire crews, including Fairfield, Waterville and Norridgewock, responded to the fire, but there is still significant damage to the home.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office were also called to the scene.

Neighbors told NEWS CENTER they saw the flames, but did not know the couple well.

Diane Whitney is an active member of the Fairfield United Methodist Church according to the church’s pastor.

She was not injured in the incident.

There was a restraining order in place following a separate incident of domestic violence in October, according to St. Amand.

An investigation is ongoing.

