Juan Andino-Tirado

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man has been sentenced to a little over seven years in prison for breaking in to a Maine house and robbing it.

Court records day 25-year-old Juan Andino-Tirado, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was one of five men who drove from Massachusetts to Wells, Maine, for the planned home invasion.

Andino-Tirado was one of three men who broke in. He brandished a knife; the other two brandished firearms and have been sentenced to up to six years for their roles in the crime.

Police said cash and over 800 Oxycodone pills were taken.

The two other men, who remained outside the home, have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

