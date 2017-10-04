Man says he didn't threaten youth soccer team

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A man from Bangor that was arrested and charged with Terrorizing Tuesday afternoon says he never threatened a youth soccer team.

According to the Bangor Police Department, police were called to the Union Street Athletic Field to investigate what was reported as an individual threatening members of a youth soccer team. According to police, the threat also involved the display of a weapon.

Steven Butler was arrested charged with Terrorizing, but he says that he never threatened anyone.

"I heard metal banging and I heard kids or teenagers or whatever yelling," said Butler. "I had no idea what they were doing back there."

According to Butler a group of teenagers entered his property from the Union Street Athletic Complex. Butler says he suffers from PTSD and his first instinct was to protect his family.

"I felt threatened and I knew the second point of contact in this house was my 13-year-old daughter," said Butler. "And that's the first think I thought when there was just somebody standing there. I never stepped foot on that athletic field. I stayed on my own property."

According to police the incident remains under investigation.

