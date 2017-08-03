Man runs from police after getting pulled over

LEBANON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police have arrested a Sanford man after they pulled his car over and he ran into the woods.

Police pulled over 39-year-old Benjamin Richard Thursday, July 27th in Lebanon on Briarwood Drive.

Police say Richard ran into the woods even before the State Trooper got out of his car.

When police searched the car they found heroin and other drug paraphanelia and determined Richard was driving on a suspended license.

More police and a police dog were called to the scene but could not find Richard in the woods.

On Monday police arrested Richard at his home in Sanford. He was taken to the York County jail with bail set at $5,000.

Richard is being charged with class C Unlawful Possession of Heroin as well as Operating after Suspension and Failure to Submit to Arrest or Detention.

