Man robs Norway Savings Bank in Naples, flees in getaway vehicle

(Photo: Norway Savings Bank)

NAPLES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man robbed the Norway Savings Bank in Naples Friday afternoon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the FBI, is actively searching for the man pictured below, described by authorities as a white male, about 6-feet tall with a medium build.

Police say the man was wearing black pants, a blue sweatshirt, dark knit hat and winter gloves when he fled through the front doors of the bank, which is located at 621 Roosevelt Trail.

Upon exiting the bank, the sheriff's office says the suspect jumped over a guardrail in the parking lot, ran down an embankment and entered an awaiting vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Roosevelt Trail.

That vehicle is described by police as being an older model, gray or silver compact car. It fled eastbound toward Casco.

The man was also wearing a red scarf wrapped around his face, police say, and is estimated to be at least 40-50 years old with a possible beard.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CCSO at 207-893-2810 or 207-774-9322.

Copyright 2016 WCSH