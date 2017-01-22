Man killed, cop shot in officer-involved shooting in Waldoboro

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Waldoboro early Sunday morning, according to police.

They say they responded to 81 Rivers Bend Road around 1:00 a.m. for a domestic violence call. There, an armed confrontation with 57-year-old Jon Alspaugh resulted in gunfire.

An officer was shot in the shootout and Alspaugh was "mortally wounded" at the scene.

The officer was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital and later released. Police say he was wearing his ballistic vest at the time, which absorbed the brunt of the impact.

The Attorney General's Office and Maine State Police are handling the investigation.

