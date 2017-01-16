4-year-old dies of injuries from Windham crash

WINDHAM, Maine (AP, NEWS CENTER) - A four-year-old boy has died from his injuries in a crash that also killed his grandfather in Windham Friday night, according to a family friend of the victims.

Melanie Craig says the child, Gavin Brackley, died Saturday morning.

"Gavin was an organ donor," said Craig. "He gave his heart valves and his eyes so other families' prayers could be answered."

Craig set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

Police say a minivan driven by 65-year-old Dennis Brackley, of New Gloucester, crossed the centerline of U.S. Route 202 on Friday night and smashed into an SUV driven by 33-year-old Adrian King, of Windham.



Police say Brackley died at the scene.



A Maine Medical Center nursing supervisor says King and 27-year-old Samantha-Jo Brink, who was a passenger in King's vehicle, were in satisfactory condition. Police said Brink was in serious condition on Friday night.



Windham Police Sgt. William Andrew tells the Portland Press Herald no charges are pending.



An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2016 WCSH