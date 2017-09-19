Man killed in crash just off Turnpike exit in Auburn

(Photo: Kinne, Whitneigh)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man was killed Tuesday night in a crash just off the Maine Turnpike exit in Auburn, state police said.

According to Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, troopers said the man's vehicle ran into the back of a tractor-trailer on Washington Street.

Troopers and Auburn Police are currently at the crash site investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

