Man killed after hitting plow on Maine Turnpike

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Waldoboro man was killed when his pickup truck slammed into a snow plow truck on Maine Turnpike early morning. The driver was identified as 48-year-old Michael Sands.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Friday near mile 16. The crash happened less than an hour after a tractor-trailer rig lost control in the southbound lane and hit the guardrail. The impact caused the guardrail to protrude into the northbound lane. A

Maine Turnpike plow truck was brought in to bend the guard rail back in place. It was being used to protect the crew and alert motorists when it was struck by the pickup truck.

State police say it appears that the trucks arrow boards and lights were working, but it will be inspected to make sure.

