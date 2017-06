(Photo: Getty Images/Staff photo by Brianna Soukup)

PORTLAND, Maine (Press Herald) -- The man accused of slashing the throat of a taxi driver last month in Portland has been indicted on two charges related to the incident.

Justin Kristiansen, 30, of Portland was arrested shortly after he allegedly attacked taxi driver Joe Kamysz on May 5 while seated in the back of Kamysz’s cab near PT’s Showclub.

Press Herald