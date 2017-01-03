Man in critical condition, home flattened after Rockport fire

ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man escaped with critical injuries after a raging fire flattened his Rockport home early Tuesday morning.

Bruce Fales, 64, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to PenBay Medical Center in Rockport and later transferred to another hospital in Portland, according to police.

Fales was found outside alongside the driveway of his burning mobile home by a neighbor who called for help.

When fire crews arrived on Vinal Street around 3:30 a.m., the home was fully engulfed in flames and the majority of it destroyed. Due to the severity of the damage, Fire Marshal Investigators said they could immediately determine the cause of the fire .

