Man in critical condition after Rockport home fire

ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man escaped with injuries from a raging home fire in Rockport early Tuesday morning.

When fire crews arrived on Vinal Street around 3:30 a.m., the home was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews began battling the blaze immediately.

A neighbor found the victim at the end of the driveway and called for help.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Crews are still investigating what caused this home to burn down to rubble. The man's identity has not been released by police.

NEWS CENTER now will continue to bring you the latest information on this story nd the victim's identity.

