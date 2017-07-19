Man gets 10 years in prison for Old Port shootings in 2015

Moses Okot, 21, appears Friday in Cumberland County Superior Court with his temporary attorney, Joel Vincent. A police affidavit alleges that when Daudoit Butsitsi, 24, shot Serge Mulongo on Feb. 10 in Portland (Photo: Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A man involved in two shootings in Portland’s Old Port was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a gun that he used in the shootings in 2015.

Moses Okot had pleaded guilty to the federal charge in March and agreed to the sentence, the maximum allowed. He will serve the federal sentence after he completes a 5½-year state sentence for violating his probation on a felony murder charge for his role in a 2011 killing. His lawyer, Daphne Donahue, said she believes he has served about two years of that sentence.

