Man from Standish admits causing son's death

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A young man from Standish admitted causing the death of his infant son in a disturbing case of child abuse and neglect.

Eugene Charlie Martineau pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter this morning. His 3-month old son Leo Josephs was taken to the hospital in October of 2015. He died three days later. Investigators say the baby suffered on going abuse and neglect over a period of time. Doctors determined he had catastrophic brain swelling, 24 broken ribs, a broken wrist and broken ankle. Ultimately the baby died of head trauma caused by Martineau shaking, hitting or handling the infant roughly.

“It was a dad who was basically the primary caretaker. Did not have the tools to take care of this baby and in fact engaged in long term abuse of this child”, said Prosecutor Leanne Robbin.

Martineau's attorney disputes the state’s contention that the child was subjected to ongoing abuse and neglect, saying the premature baby was cared for and taken to his pediatrician regularly. None of the doctors, nurses, visiting professionals or housemates reported anything wrong.

“There wasn’t a single report from any of these so called experts, who know what they’re doing, that this child was in danger”, said attorney Clifford Strike.

The prosecutor says the lesson to be learned from this is that it was clear from the baby’s condition something was wrong and someone should have spoken up. If they had, the baby likely would still be alive.

“Don’t rely on somebody else to make the report. If anyone sees anything resembling child abuse they should pick up the phone and dial DHHS,” said Robbin.

Under the agreement Martineau will serve at least 10-years in prison, but no more than 15-years. He's likley to be sentenced in the Spring.

