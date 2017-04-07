Man from Hiram enters not guilty pleas over fatal crash

Hiram, Maine (NEWS CENTER) A man from Hiram accused of causing a head on crash that killed a woman and injured her daughter entered not guilty pleas to several charges this morning. Manslaughter and operating under the influence are among the charges Philip Macri is facing. Macri was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck when it crashed into another pick-up driven by Rebecca Perry of Steep Falls in Windham back in December. She died as a result of the crash. Her 15-year old daughter was injured. According to a lawsuit filed by Perry's family, Macri had not been drinking, but had cocaine and marijuana in his system. He is also charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs. A statement released by Perry's husband, Justin, read "Philip Macri took everything from us. He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law." Macri remains free on 10-thousand dollars bail.

