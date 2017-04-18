Steve Stephens found dead inside car in Erie, Pa.

(Photo: Courtesy Ryan James Roberts, Custom)

ERIE, PA. - Steve Stephens, the man wanted for killing a 74-year-old man and uploading the video to Facebook Easter Sunday, has been found dead inside a car in Erie, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed Stephens' identity.

According to GoErie.com, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white Ford Fusion near Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

GoErie reports Pennsylvania State Police spotted Stephens' car Tuesday morning after he left a McDonald's. After attempting to pull the car over, it stopped in the westbound lane of Buffalo Road across from Burton Elementary School and Stephens shot and killed himself. The school grounds have been blocked off.

On Sunday, Stephens allegedly shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., on E. 93rd Street and posted video of the killing to his Facebook account. Stephens also went live on Facebook to confess to the murder. His account has since been disabled and the videos are no longer public.

Cleveland Police issued an aggravated murder warrant for Stephens and a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

