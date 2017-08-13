Man found dead aboard fishing boat docked in New Hampshire

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating the death of a Maine man found aboard a fishing boat in Portsmouth.

The Marine Patrol unit of the New Hampshire State Police says the body of 29-year-old Seth Caron of Brunswick, Maine, was found Saturday morning aboard a 50-foot commercial boat tied to the dock at the Portsmouth Fish Co-Op on Peirce Island.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the death to come forward.

Portsmouth Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with the investigation.

