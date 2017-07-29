Man flees scene after DUI crash

(Photo: Courtesy Augusta Police Department)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Augusta Police say they arrested a man early Saturday morning for driving under the influence.

Police responded to a car crash on the intersection of Bolton Hill Road and Route 3. When they arrived at the scene, there was no one there and it was unclear if anyone had been injured.

After a short search, police say they found 23-year-old Shane Cater from Augusta walking on Bolton Hill Road.

They investigated Cater and determined he was the driver and was uninjured.

Cater was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, violating conditions of release, driving without a license, and driving with a suspended registration.

The Augusta Police Department says they want to remind everyone not to drink and drive in order to "arrive alive."

