Man ejected from vehicle in single-car crash

NAPLES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A man was ejected from his vehicle after it rolled over in a single-car crash that took place in Naples on July 29 around 1:30 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's office.

Jason Grimes, 42, of South Casco was driving a blue Jeep West on Route 302 when the transmission or rear end locked up, causing Grimes to lose control and roll.

At the time of the incident, Grimes' young daughter was still inside of the vehicle.

Grimes was transported to Maine Medical Center by Naples rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grimes' daughter was also brought to Maine Medical Center by Raymond Rescue with no known injuries. She was secured in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.

