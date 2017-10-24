Man dies while working on alternative sentencing program

Kennebec County Sheriff's Office Badge

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man working at an alternative sentencing program in Maine died of a heart attack.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said 77 year-old David Gallant of South China was working on a trail at Pilgrim Lodge when he fell, scrapping his arm and injuring his hand Saturday morning, Oct. 21.

Gallant had been found guilty of operating under the influence in 2017 and was serving his sentence through the work program.

Gallant was helped off the trail by an officer and police said was getting ready to be taken to the hospital when he had a heart attack.

The Alternative Sentencing program is a chance for a person found guilty of a non-violent misdemeanor crime, which is not a sex offense, to do their jail time in an alternative way.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Medical Examiner’s Office and Maine Department of Corrections are working together to document the incident.

The State of Maine Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Sunday and confirmed Gallant died from cardiac arrest.

Police said there is no evidence to show anything but natural causes caused Gallant's death.

