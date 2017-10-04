WCSH
Man dies in hospital after car accident, police say speed was a factor

Beth McEvoy, WCSH 1:33 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

CHELSEA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man died after his car crashed in Chelsea early Monday morning, State Police said.

State Police said 39-year-old Craig MacMunn from Washington died Tuesday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland. 

Police say the car MacMunn hit a utility pole at the intersection of Route 17 and Windsor Road sometime before 2:00 a.m. Monday. 

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash and that MacMunn was not wearing a seat belt. 

 

