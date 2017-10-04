Man dies in hospital after car accident, police say speed was a factor

CHELSEA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man died after his car crashed in Chelsea early Monday morning, State Police said.
State Police said 39-year-old Craig MacMunn from Washington died Tuesday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Police say the car MacMunn hit a utility pole at the intersection of Route 17 and Windsor Road sometime before 2:00 a.m. Monday.
Police believe speed is a factor in the crash and that MacMunn was not wearing a seat belt.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs