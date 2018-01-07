SKOWHEGAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man has died after what investigators believe was an electrical fire.
53-year-old William Lashon was found deceased at his home Saturday afternoon.
Lashon was discovered by officials after family had requested a welfare check. According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland, a neighbor and Larson's mother called police saying they had not heard from Lashon for some time.
Officials believe the fire started Friday in a makeshift screening room at Lashon's home. Lashon worked as a projectionist at the Strand Theater in Skowhegan, according to McCausland.
McCausland said this is the first fire-related death of 2018.
