Man dies after being ejected in collision in Bath

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BATH, Maine (AP) - Police say a Tenants Harbor man died after he was ejected from the vehicle he was riding in during a collision in Bath.



Police say front-seat passenger Sheldon Curtis was ejected and suffered head injuries when he struck a concrete abutment. Police say the driver of the vehicle caused the crash when he ran through a stop sign and hit a pickup on Wednesday.



Four people in both vehicles were transported to area hospitals. Officials say Curtis was pronounced dead about an hour later at Maine Medical Center.



Bath Police Lt. Robert Savary tells the Times Record that it's uncertain whether anyone will be charged. The crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press