Man charged with killing Maine couple on Christmas in court

David Marble.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The case of a New York man charged with killing a Maine couple on Christmas Day 2015 is scheduled to return to court in Portland.

Police charged David Marble Jr. of Rochester with shooting 35-year-old Eric Williams and 26-year-old Bonnie Royer in Manchester. His case is scheduled for a court conference on Thursday.

A judge granted a request from Marble's attorney in April to move the trial from Kennebec County to Cumberland County due to the publicity the case has received.

A court spokeswoman says the trial has not yet been scheduled.

Marble's attorney made the case that finding an impartial jury in Kennebec County would be difficult.

Marble has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

