Man charged for using gun recklessly in Lewiston

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a man they say fired off shots from a handgun in the street on Tuesday evening.

Police identified 40-year-old George Arthur Botelho as the suspected shooter. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Police say the gun has been located and taken.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting. Police are asking anyone with further information to contact Detective Roland Godbout at 207-513-3319 x 3319.

© 2017 WCSH-TV