Man changes pleas to guilty in fatal hit and run

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man who moved to Maine from Tennessee, shortly before hitting and killing a bicyclist, changed his pleas to guilty today.

Devin Brown was ordered to serve five years in prison for the death of 26-year-old Brandon Dumond as part of a plea agreement. The victim's family was not pleased.

It was around 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 when Devin Brown's vehicle struck Brandon Dumond and kept going. He was caught a couple miles away when his car went into a ditch. Investigators say Dumond was on his bicycle near his home accompanying his 14-year-old sister to a friend's house to make sure she got there safely.

"You killed him in front of his sister, who he protected with his heart and soul every single day. You left him in a ditch of ice cold water for his little sister and mother to witness," said Laurene Dumond, Brandon's mother, as she addressed the court.

Brown's blood alcohol level was 0.16, twice the state's legal limit. He told the court he takes responsibility for actions and entered guilty pleas to manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI. He apologized to his own family and to Brandon Dumond's family.

"To the Dumond family, no words in the world will ever change anything, but I am deeply ashamed and sorry from the bottom of my heart for the pain and turmoil that I've caused you," Brown said.

Brandon Dumond survived serious heart disease as a child, only to be taken from his family by a drunk driver at the age of 26. His family says the sentence handed down against Brown is not enough.

"We need to hold people behind the wheel accountable for their actions. What he got today, I don't think was fair enough," Dumond's aunt, Juliene Adriance, said to reporters after the hearing.

Adriance is calling on people to contact their legislators and push for stiffer penalties so that her nephew and others don't die in vain.

